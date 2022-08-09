Madison artists honors Uvalde victims with powerful painting

MADISON (WKOW) -- When words fall short, art speaks volumes.
This is why Madison artist, Lina Morris, decided to express her heartache for victims of the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, with a painting.
It is called "Crossing Over," and it depicts the 19 students and two teachers killed in the shooting walking hand-in-hand into what many call heaven.
"I made sure that I made it as vivid and colorful as I could," Morris said. "I have read a lot about the other side being that way -- being just so colorful and so beautiful that we can't even comprehend it here."
The piece took Morris weeks to complete. After finishing it, she decided to send copies to all 21 victims' families. Those will be mailed out this week.
"I hope that it brings even a little bit of comfort to the families," Morris said. "And I hope it brings peace to anybody that's lost a child or anyone, really."
She is also donating a copy to the Uvalde Chamber of Commerce, who is creating a permanent memorial for the victims. There, the piece will be hung for years to come.
"If it helps even one person, it's well worth it to me," Morris said.
Morris is selling copies of her artwork online. There, people can prints, phone cases, bags and more with "Crossing Over" on them. Morris said all proceeds will benefit the Uvalde Chamber of Commerce's memorial.