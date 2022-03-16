Madison bakery celebrates Purim by serving up hamantaschen and giving back to Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Jewish holiday of Purim started Wednesday and a local bakery is using this year's celebration to give back to Ukraine.
The holiday celebrates the saving of the Jewish people by a heroic queen in ancient Persia. On the holiday, people traditionally eat hamantaschen, triangle-shaped cookies that represent the villain of the story's triangular hat.
Bakeries across the country are serving special Ukrainian-themed hamantaschen this year and donating proceeds to humanitarian efforts in Ukraine.
Madison's Bloom Bake Shop is serving hamantaschen and taking part in the effort.
"The symbolism is beautiful and appropriate," Owner Annemarie Maitri said. "It's about good conquering evil."
Maitri says 70% of the proceeds from hamantaschen sales will go to Polish humanitarian efforts to support Ukrainian refugees.
"I feel like all of us needed a place to put our emotions and our feelings and wanted to support in some way," Maitri said. "We started last Friday and it's taken on a life of its own."
The bakery will continue selling hamantaschen through the end of Purim on March 17.