Madison Ballet artistic director Ja'Malik bringing diverse experience to new role

MADISON (WKOW) --Madison Ballet’s The Nutcracker has returned to Overture Hall.
This is the first full classical production by its new artistic director Ja’Malik.
He is a renowned dancer and award-winning choreographer from New York City. He began his new role in Madison in July and says he’s excited to head this young company and share his energy and diverse experiences.
“One of my main goals as director of Madison Ballet is to really create a diverse company that really shows the community and the world that we live in with many different people from different socioeconomic backgrounds,” Ja’Malik said. “As far as race, different sexes, religions, I want everybody to bring their life experiences to what ballet is because that to me, is what saves ballet. It helps move it forward into the world that we live in.”
Ja’Malik is the founder of the dance organization Ballot Boy Productions. He said he’s excited to create a production that will reach less privileged people and help change lives.
“I want to make sure that what we do at Madison Ballet is reached by those audiences, reach people that were like me, that look like me that aren't as privileged to see dance and ballet and performing arts,” said Ja’Malik. “It's such a major part of everyone's life and I believe it really does change lives.”