Madison bar continues tradition of dressing up for Halloween

MADISON (WKOW) -- Head into Bierock around Halloween and be transformed into another world.
The City of Madison's north side bar is continuing its tradition of taking on a theme that wows, channeling middle earth this spooky season and becoming the 'Prancing Pony' from Lord of the Rings.
"We have decorations, we have employees in costume, we have specialty food and drink that are themed," Owner Brian Carriveau said.
In past years, Carriveau says Bierock has become the Krusty Krab from Spongebob, Moe's Tavern from the Simpsons, and the Catina from Star Wars.
"The bar is dressing up for Halloween, and not just people. So, it gives people a reason to come out, and we encourage our customers to dress up as well," Carriveau said.
This is the fifth year the tradition has been going strong.