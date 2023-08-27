Madison barbers give free haircuts at Back 2 School event

MADISON (WKOW) -- There's few things cooler than pulling up to the first day of school with a freshly cut mohawk.
This, and many other styles, were available to students on Saturday at JP Hair Design's annual Back 2 School Free Haircut event at the Alliant Energy Center.
The event celebrated its 15th year by offering back to school vaccines in addition to the haircuts. Kids that got recommended vaccines were awarded with a voucher for a free pair of shoes from Fleet Feet Madison.
Event organizer and barber Jeff Patterson shared the joy he has found in being part of this day.
"The most rewarding thing is seeing the smiles on the kids' faces and seeing a community of barbers come together and work under one goal," he said.
This community of barbers, all dedicated to helping students transition into the new school year, consisted of over 20 barber shop partners across Madison.
More information about the event and services can be found on the JP Hair Design website.