Madison-based social media influencers spotlighting the capital city in a unique way

MADISON (WKOW) — Some of the best features of Madison are dining, hiking, biking and the beaches.
There’s a group of Madison-based social media influencers who have been spotlighting the Capital City in a unique way and taking their audience along on the adventure.
“I think Madison is just is a really fun place to live and we have the privilege to get to highlight it,” said Melissa Oftedahl of the power duo EverydayMandK (@everydaymandk) with Katie Buell. “It’s fun so it’s easy to make it look fun.”
Jordan Durst and Michael DeCello of Midwest Munchers (@midwestmunchers) highlight Madison’s restaurants and road trip experiences.
“I feel like that's probably my favorite part of Madison is that you can be in the city or hop out and go to a small town,” said Durst. “Spring Green, New Glarus,Mineral Point, Dodgeville, there's just so many small towns within a [30 minute] radius that you can pop up for the day.”
These influencers take pride in keeping their Wisconsin audience up to date and engaged.
“It’s amazing having them follow me and be like, ‘Can you recommend this?’ Or, ‘What do you love the most about a certain product?’” said Jasmine Vargas, the energetic content creator behind @thejasminemaria. “It’s kind of nice to have that engaging audience that is local. I know that they're going to trust me with my recommendation, so it's actually pretty awesome.”
This group has remained authentic to their audience. They say their ability to cultivate a local following is why they’ve been able to partner with local businesses like Hy-Vee, Culver’s and Kwik Trip. They’ve been able to become profitable in a somewhat-saturated social media world and encourage other local content creators who want to jump in-- to do it!
"As long as you have good things people enjoy looking at, the money kind of follows,” said DeCello.
"There's a lot of people that are wanting to do it and trying to do it, but nobody can be you and nobody can do it how you would do it,” said Oftedahl. “So take your own spin and just be unique and creative.”
Vargas agrees. “Just do it. Don't hold back.”