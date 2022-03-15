Madison BCycle returns for big year

MADISON (WKOW) -- BCycle kicks off its 2022 season with eight new stations throughout Madison as the bike rental program begins Tuesday.
The program plans to add 75 more e-bikes to their fleet throughout the year.
Madison BCycle General Manager, Helen Bradley, says that the combined 17 new stations is a testament to the love riders have for bike share in Madison.
"Last year, we saw more trips and riders than ever before in Madison," said Bradley. "Our goal this year is to continue to meet people where they are and expand access to BCycle".
The annual membership will increase from $120 to $135 and monthly memberships will increase from $20 to $30 per month. Both take effect on March 15th.
You can renew your current membership, or sign up for a new membership at Madison BCycle