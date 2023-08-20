 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 9 PM CDT
TUESDAY...
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 103
expected. For the Excessive Heat Watch, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 111 possible.

* WHERE...Dane, Green and Rock Counties.

* WHEN...For the Heat Advisory, from 11 AM to 9 PM CDT Tuesday.
For the Excessive Heat Watch, from Wednesday morning through
Thursday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.



PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Be prepared to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-
conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives
and neighbors.

Young children and pets should never be left unattended in
vehicles under any circumstances. This is especially true during
warm or hot weather when car interiors can reach lethal
temperatures in a matter of minutes.

&&

Madison Black Restaurant Week finishes strong with Food Taste Jamboree

  • Updated
  • 0
Food Taste Jamboree

Madison Black Restaurant Week came to an end on Sunday with one final celebration: the Food Taste Jamboree outside FEEDS Kitchen.

Black-owned caterers and food carts lined the lot as people sampled the different cuisines. 

The jamboree encouraged guests to purchase tasting tickets that allowed them to try samples from different businesses and vote for the "Favorite Taste Award" at the event. 

While attendants enjoyed fun and flavors during the Jamboree, the event was beneficial to participating caterers and food carts as well. 

Event organizer Camille Carter said the Food Taste Jamboree gives Black-owned businesses the spotlight and aims to uplift entrepreneurs. 

"A lot of Black-owned restaurants, because they are solopreneurs, often do not have a marketing budget to outreach and to really advertise their business," she said. 

More information about Madison Black Restaurant Week can be found on the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce website

