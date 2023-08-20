Madison Black Restaurant Week finishes strong with Food Taste Jamboree

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison Black Restaurant Week came to an end on Sunday with one final celebration: the Food Taste Jamboree outside FEEDS Kitchen.
Black-owned caterers and food carts lined the lot as people sampled the different cuisines.
The jamboree encouraged guests to purchase tasting tickets that allowed them to try samples from different businesses and vote for the "Favorite Taste Award" at the event.
While attendants enjoyed fun and flavors during the Jamboree, the event was beneficial to participating caterers and food carts as well.
Event organizer Camille Carter said the Food Taste Jamboree gives Black-owned businesses the spotlight and aims to uplift entrepreneurs.
"A lot of Black-owned restaurants, because they are solopreneurs, often do not have a marketing budget to outreach and to really advertise their business," she said.
More information about Madison Black Restaurant Week can be found on the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce website.