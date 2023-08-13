Madison Black Restaurant Week kicks off in the capital city

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday marks day one of the 8th annual Madison Black Restaurant Week.
From August 13 through August 20, specials and features from over 35 Black-owned restaurants, food carts, caterers and vendors will be available across Madison.
Madison Black Restaurant Week gives the spotlight to Black-owned culinary businesses in the city while celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.
As the week winds down to a flavorful end, community members are invited to FEED Kitchen on August 20 for a Restaurant Week Jamboree where visitors can vote on their favorite tastes.
Information on Madison Black Restaurant Week 2023 participants and opportunities is available on the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce website.