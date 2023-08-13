 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM CDT THIS MORNING THROUGH
THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected, with
locally higher amounts possible.

* WHERE...Portions of east central, south central, and southeast
Wisconsin, including the following counties, in east central
Wisconsin, Fond du Lac and Sheboygan. In south central Wisconsin,
Dane and Rock. In southeast Wisconsin, Dodge, Jefferson, Kenosha,
Milwaukee, Ozaukee, Racine, Walworth, Washington and Waukesha.

* WHEN...From 7 AM CDT this morning through this evening.

* IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Moderate to heavy rainfall is expected across the watch area,
especially from late this morning through late this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

Madison Black Restaurant Week kicks off in the capital city

Sunday marks day one of the 8th annual Madison Black Restaurant Week.

From August 13 through August 20, specials and features from over 35 Black-owned restaurants, food carts, caterers and vendors will be available across Madison. 

Madison Black Restaurant Week gives the spotlight to Black-owned culinary businesses in the city while celebrating the flavors of African American, African and Caribbean cuisine.

As the week winds down to a flavorful end, community members are invited to FEED Kitchen on August 20 for a Restaurant Week Jamboree where visitors can vote on their favorite tastes. 

Information on Madison Black Restaurant Week 2023 participants and opportunities is available on the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce website

