Madison Black Restaurant Week returns August 13-20

MADISON (WKOW) -- Restaurants participating in Madison Black Restaurant Week gave us a sneak peek at what to expect for the upcoming event.
Organizers held a preview event Thursday evening at Hayes Place on the city's north side. People got to meet some of the participating Black-owned businesses and sample their food.
The president and CEO of the Madison Black Chamber of Commerce, Camille Carter, said a strong Black-owned business community supports a strong entrepreneurial community in Madison.
"Black Restaurant Week is a fun way in which we can engage the community, introduce them to the rich culinary diversity around our region, and really increase the sales of our Black-owned businesses at the same time," Carter told 27 News.
Madison Black Restaurant Week runs from August 13 through August 20.