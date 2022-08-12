Madison bomb threat suspect charged with bomb scares, terrorist threats

MADISON (WKOW) — The teen suspected of making a series of threats to Vel Phillips Memorial High School is facing felony charges of bomb scares and terrorist threats (party to a crime).
Joseph Garrison made his initial court appearance on Thursday.
Court records show his signature bond was set at $500 and that he is banned from a high school in Pennsylvania, a high school in Texas, and any school or property in the Madison Metropolitan School District.
Police said in an incident report the threats began in February and ended in April. Most of the threats were to Vel Phillips Memorial High School, but a criminal complaint mentioned a bomb threat to a school in Pennsylvania on March 1 and one to a school in Austin, Texas, on April 27.
In the Pennsylvania threat, the complaint alleged the caller said "he called in a bomb threat the day before in Madison, Wisconsin." Authorities made the connection with the Texas threat after Computer Forensics Investigator Brian Shaul reviewed evidence from Garrison's phone. Specifically, the complaint cited an iMessage conversation between Garrison and another person about the threat.
"We are working still to try to see if this teen may have had a role in any other threats nationwide, as well as if any outside help from any other of those communities played a role in these Memorial threats," said Stephanie Fryer, City of Madison Police Department Public Information Officer.
A criminal complaint alleged Garrison paid individuals who offer "swat" services in Bitcoin to call in threats. Computer Forensics Investigator Brian Shaul reviewed Garrison's bitcoin transactions, finding four transactions on three dates that line up with days where threats were made.
Garrison is next due back in court for a preliminary hearing on August 25 at 9:30 a.m.