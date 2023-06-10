Madison bus routes, schedules change Sunday

MADISON (WKOW) -- New bus routes and schedules will start Sunday in Madison as part of the Metro Transit network redesign project.
Starting June 11, the West, East and North transfer points, as well as the North Transfer Point park and ride, will close. The South Transfer Point will continue operation as a standard bus stop.
Additionally, the majority of Metro routes will now be identified with letters rather than numbers.
This is the largest service change to Metro Transit in more than 20 years. The changes are aimed at addressing customer concerns including the need for frequent transfers, rides taking too long and confusing routes.
Metro Ride Guide staff wearing yellow vests will be on the street Sunday to answer questions and help passengers navigate the new routes.
Metro is also extending its customer service phone center hours. From June 10 through June 24, representatives will be available from 5:30 a.m. through 10 p.m. at (608) 2266-4466.
You can navigate the new routes, plan your trip and download the transit app here.