Madison business earns Vets Ready Employer Initiative award

MADISON (WKOW) — A number of Wisconsin employers are being recognized under the Vets Ready Employer Initiative, including one in Madison.
According to the office of Gov. Tony Evers, the initiative encourages employers to "establish a support system within their workplace, hire and retain more veterans, and connect with veterans in the community and their families."
For the award, businesses are put into three categories and can earn a gold or silver certification. Of the 10 employers honored this year, Deloitte, in Madison, was one.
Evers' office said Deloitte won a Gold Award for four reasons:
- A veteran specific onboarding program that facilitates a successful transition from military to civilian life
- Providing veterans with a support system of mentors and peers
- Provides servicemembers with tools through the Career Opportunity Redefinition and Exploration leadership program
- Connecting over 300 veteran employees through the VET Connectedness initiative.