Madison businesses affected by flash flooding

MADISON (WKOW) -- Businesses in Madison are working on restorations to property and operations Saturday after heavy rain caused flash flooding Friday night.
WKOW Sports Director Karley Marotta captured heavy flooding at the intersection of Midvale Blvd. and University Ave. around 10:30 p.m.
The Walgreens at the corner of Midvale Blvd. and University Ave. saw flooding up to its doors, according to cashier Sandy Mann. Mann said employees were unable to leave through the front entrance and had to exit through the pharmacy. She said the electricity also went out shortly before closing.
"It was pretty scary," Mann said. "[There were] barrels in the parking lot, all kinds of debris … flying over here, it was almost like a tornado."
The power was restored and Walgreens was able to open for its regular hours on Saturday. While Mann said that the parking lot was full of debris this morning, the flooding did not impact operations.
Flash flooding also affected Hilldale. According to a spokesperson, people are assessing the shopping center's property after the storms and addressing cleanup.
While many businesses in the shopping center have returned to normal operations, certain areas are still managing impacts of the flood. The bottom floor of the Macy's was closed Saturday due to flooding.
The Hilldale spokesperson asked guests to "please comply with any signage or area restrictions noted on the property during this time."