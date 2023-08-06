Madison businesses, tourism plan for future without CrossFit Games

MADISON (WKOW) -- Sunday marked the last day of the CrossFit Games in the city, and businesses and tourism leaders are looking to what comes next.
The CrossFit games first came to the Alliant Energy Center in 2017, and returned five out of the next six years. The only exception being 2020.
Destination Madison, the area's premier tourism organization, estimates that the games generate $12 million in economic activity every year. But come the end of this year's event, the community will no longer be able to expect that infusion of tourist cash.
Arle Montes, the general manager of Canteen, a Mexican restaurant just off Madison's Capitol Square, loved the CrossFit Games being in the city because CrossFit athletes love to eat.
"When I did the first catering I was like, 'Oh my god, they ate all this food,'" he said. "In fact, I think I had to come back for more food because they were still hungry."
He has catered special CrossFit events for years. Initially, he thought he should provide a special menu for the athletes, but soon learned that the attendees were just fine with his standard tacos.
"I'm a little sad that [the] CrossFit Games [are] not going to be here anymore," Montes said.
CrossFit's leadership has not yet announced where the games will go next, but they did emphasize the need of the competition to travel and reach other audiences. CrossFit General Manager Dave Castro also said that the competition will need to change so that it can scale for international venues.
But as for Madison, Castro offered some hope for a future CrossFit presence.
"We love this place (Madison)," Castro said. "We'd love to do stuff here in the future, but right now it's time to move on."
Destination Madison President and CEO Ellie Chin is also making plans for the future.
"There's a couple events that I can't mention yet that we're working on," she said.
Chin went on to say that Madison does well hosting unconventional sporting events like rugby, lacrosse and soccer.
"And that's kind of our comfort space because we've hosted those in the past," she said. "And we know they're solid here, but it doesn't mean we're stopping there."
Chin said she wants to find ways to leverage the Madison area lakes and trails in the way it markets itself to prospective events.
As for Montes, he just hopes that whoever comes to the city is hungry.