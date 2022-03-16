Madison businessman denies trafficking in food stamps

MADISON (WKOW) -- A Madison businessman is denying allegations he trafficked in food stamps out of his gas station-convenience store for nearly two years.
Mavi Kuldip Singh is charged with felony trafficking food stamps and misdemeanor public assistance fraud. Kuldip Singh's initial Dane County Court appearance on the charges is scheduled for next month.
A criminal complaint against Kuldip Singh states he and a gas station employee realized nearly $18,970 in these sales. Court documents state 45 different FoodShare recipients sold cards at the gas station and received approximately 50 cents on the dollar for their card's worth. "Half of the amount of benefits that was on the card in cash from the store owner," the complaint quotes one benefits recipient who sold his card as telling authorities.
The complaint says in 2020 alone, 191 phone calls were made from Kuldip Singh's cell phone to an information number to determine the balance on several dozen FoodShare cards.
But in an interview with 27 News at his Williamson Street gas station, Kuldip Singh says the other man who is criminally charged, Jeff Joe, is responsible for any fraud, not him. "He was using my phone and buying stuff," Kuldip Singh says.
Kuldip Singh also claims Joe never worked for him, as authorities maintain. Joe has yet to respond to a request for comment from 27 News.
Court documents also say Kuldip Singh and employees used the purchased FoodShare cards to buy in-bulk items such as water, milk and soda at Woodman's grocery stores.
Kuldip Singh says he would have no reason to make those purchases. "I don't sell that much soda here. That's a small cooler."
Authorities say surveillance video from Woodman's stores show Kuldip Singh using FoodShare cards to make purchases. Kuldip Singh tells 27 News he bought a small number of food stamp cards from a handful of people who owed him money. He says the transactions did not take place at his business and he used the cards to purchase personal groceries at Woodman's.
But authorities say several gas station patrons who sold FoodShare cards at the Williamson Street station describe the purchaser by the nickname "Boss Man." And the complaint states one hopeful seller was rebuffed recently by a worried Kuldip Singh.
"The store owner declined, saying, 'Things were hot,' " according to the complaint.
Court records show the case against Kuldip Singh was built in large part by personnel with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services Office of the Inspector General.
Kuldip Singh says he hopes to have this cloud over his actions evaporate, as he maintains his business of 12 years is run appropriately and without food stamp trafficking. "Not here, never here," he tells 27 News.