Madison businessman pleads down to misdemeanor charges in food stamps trafficking case

  • Updated
Amoco on Williamson Street

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison businessman accused of trafficking food stamps out of his Williamson Street gas station convenience store entered a plea agreement with prosecutors Thursday.

Mavi Kuldip Singh, 65, of Madison pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of public assistance vouchers ($300<=$1000) and two charges of knowingly trafficking food stamps (<=$100), both misdemeanor crimes. 

In exchange for his guilty plea, the state dropped a felony charge of knowingly trafficking food stamps (>=$5000). 

The court ordered Kuldip Singh to two years of probation with conditions including no contact with his co-defendant, Jeffrey Joe, and restitution.

If he does not successfully complete his probation, the court will impose 90 days in jail for each of the charges in which he pleaded guilty. 

