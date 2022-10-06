Madison businessman pleads down to misdemeanor charges in food stamps trafficking case

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison businessman accused of trafficking food stamps out of his Williamson Street gas station convenience store entered a plea agreement with prosecutors Thursday.
Mavi Kuldip Singh, 65, of Madison pleaded guilty to unauthorized use of public assistance vouchers ($300<=$1000) and two charges of knowingly trafficking food stamps (<=$100), both misdemeanor crimes.
In exchange for his guilty plea, the state dropped a felony charge of knowingly trafficking food stamps (>=$5000).
The court ordered Kuldip Singh to two years of probation with conditions including no contact with his co-defendant, Jeffrey Joe, and restitution.
If he does not successfully complete his probation, the court will impose 90 days in jail for each of the charges in which he pleaded guilty.