'Madison by Bike' launches as fun, new way to explore the city

MADISON (WKOW) -- A new way to explore Madison is leaning into the city's passion for biking.
Madison by Bike is a free, digital cycling program that aims to help locals and visitors explore the city through four routes and over 30 stops.
While bikers are taking a break at parks, restaurants and retailers, they can collect points which they can trade in for prizes. These prizes range from water bottles, local discounts and even entry into a drawing for an electric bike.
Participation also provides donations to Free Bikes 4 Kidz Madison.
Destination Madison President and CEO Ellie Westman Chin said the new spin on exploring the city is for meant for everyone.
"’Madison By Bike’ makes biking approachable for cyclists of all experience levels," she said. "Whether you’re a longtime local rider or a first-time visitor, the trail connects you to the people and communities that make Dane County so special, and completing the experience makes them feel rewarded."
The program features four trails: Capital City Trail, Cannonball Loop, Lakeshore Path and the Southwest Commuter Path.
To sign up, visit Madison by Bike's landing page.