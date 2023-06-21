 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 10 AM CDT
Wednesday morning through 11 PM CDT Friday night. This advisory
affects the full state of Wisconsin.

Favorable meteorological conditions combined with the presence of
aged Canadian wildfire smoke will lead to enhanced surface ozone
production Wednesday through Friday. In general, peak ozone
concentrations occur from 10 am each morning until 10 pm each
night, with lower ozone concentrations observed overnight and
into the morning hours. The air quality index is expected to
reach the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level statewide, with
the potential to reach the UNHEALTHY level on an isolated basis.
During peak ozone, people with lung disease (such as asthma),
children, older adults, and people who are active outdoors
(including outdoor workers) should reduce or consider avoiding
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion, while all others should
consider reducing prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Madison calls for volunteers to check on goats grazing at city parks this summer

  • Updated
  • 0
Dozens of goats herd invasive plants at Acewood Park in Madison

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Parks is looking for volunteers to make sure the goats munching in the city's parks this summer stay in good condition.

The city calls the position "goat checkers." The volunteers are responsible for visiting the goats each morning and after a storm.

Duties include making sure the electric fence and its battery are intact, refilling the water tank and checking the general health of the goats. For example, a checker would see if any of the goats are limping, bleeding, panting or lying still. Madison Parks staff will teach volunteers how to perform their duties.

Volunteers would ideally cover all days and sites through mid-September. The goats will be at Turville Point Conservation Park all summer and rotate through other parks throughout the season.

A full list of the sites and duties is available online.

People interested in becoming a goat checker can register online. After registering, email Jazmine Bevers about the days and sites that work best, along with any blackout dates.

Madison Parks will notify volunteers a few days before the goats move to their site.

Tags

Recommended for you