Madison calls for volunteers to check on goats grazing at city parks this summer

MADISON (WKOW) — Madison Parks is looking for volunteers to make sure the goats munching in the city's parks this summer stay in good condition.
The city calls the position "goat checkers." The volunteers are responsible for visiting the goats each morning and after a storm.
Duties include making sure the electric fence and its battery are intact, refilling the water tank and checking the general health of the goats. For example, a checker would see if any of the goats are limping, bleeding, panting or lying still. Madison Parks staff will teach volunteers how to perform their duties.
Volunteers would ideally cover all days and sites through mid-September. The goats will be at Turville Point Conservation Park all summer and rotate through other parks throughout the season.
A full list of the sites and duties is available online.
People interested in becoming a goat checker can register online. After registering, email Jazmine Bevers about the days and sites that work best, along with any blackout dates.
Madison Parks will notify volunteers a few days before the goats move to their site.