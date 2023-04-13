Madison cancels planned prescribed burns

MADISON (WKOW) — City of Madison officials have canceled planned prescribed burns set for Thursday.
In an emailed blog post from Alder Nikki Conklin, she said engineering staff were going to attempt to perform prescribed burns. They were set for five areas in the city:
- Lien Road Bioponds
- Royster Oaks Pond
- Mansion Hill Avenue Pond
- UMBC Linden Park South
- East Mendota Pheasant Branch Greenway
A city official said the Madison Fire Department approved the permit to burn Thursday morning. But, the prescribed burns have since been canceled.
More than two-thirds of the state remains in a Red Flag Warning for fire risk Thursday, and Gov. Evers has signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency because of the conditions.