Madison cancels snow emergency for Sunday night

MADISON (WKOW) -- The City of Madison Streets Division has canceled the snow emergency for Sunday evening into Monday morning.
In a release from the Streets Division, city officials said anyone parking within the Snow Emergency Zone will not need to follow the alternate side parking restrictions for the evening. To see if you are in the Snow Emergency Zone, click here.
The division said people parked outside the zone should continue following nightly alternate-side parking rules when parking on the street, so workers can continue plowing areas that were blocked in previous passes.
The streets division reminds everyone to follow posted daytime parking restrictions. Failure to do so may result in your vehicle being ticketed and towed.