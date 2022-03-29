Madison CARES team will now respond to calls city-wide

MADISON (WKOW) — It's been about six months since the city of Madison launched Community Alternative Response for Emergency Services (CARES) and now the program is expanding.
“As we mark six months of discovery and innovation with this important alternative response team, I am pleased to announce that the CARES Team is now responding to mental health emergencies on a City-wide basis,” said Mayor Rhodes-Conway. “We will continue to evaluate the effectiveness of CARES and to expand the program over time.”
CARES is made up of community paramedics and crisis workers who respond to nonviolent 911 calls for mental health emergencies. They work during "peak hours" of 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and were originally based out of Fire Station 3 in order to serve the downtown area — where most calls originate.
The teams have a "patient-centered approach," meaning they try to de-escalate mental health crises, connect patients with services, and divert them from hospitals or jails.
According to Rhodes-Conway, the team "quickly discovered" they had the capacity to serve outside of the downtown area and now are serving city-wide depending on availability.
As of March 11, the teams have responded to 246 calls with an average on call time of 53 minutes. Before CARES existed, all of these calls would have gone to police.
Rhodes-Conway said the city has hired a program manager for CARES and is experimenting with the use of fire vehicles with lights and sirens to shorten response times.
There are plans to expand with an additional team later in 2022.