Madison celebrates cycling during week long event

MADISON (WKOW) — A week celebrating all things cycling is underway in Madison.
Madison Bike Week began on June 3 and ends on June 10.
According to organizers, this week is meant to celebrate biking for all reasons and riders at all skill levels. To do this, organizers have planned events throughout the city.
Cyclists can bike for discounts at their favorite restaurants, join a group ride, learn about E-bikes and cargo bikes and more.
A full list of events is available on the Madison Bike Week website.