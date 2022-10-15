Madison celebrates White Cane Safety Day

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison officials have named Oct. 15 "White Cane Safety Day" to celebrate the achievements of the blind and visually impaired.
The day is also meant to bring attention to the White Cane Law, which requires drivers to come to a full stop before approaching closer than 10 feet to a pedestrian who is using a white cane or service animal.
The City of Madison has been working to make the city more accessible and safe for the blind and visual impaired by improving infrastructure.
These improvements include intersections with crossing signals that have things like audible messages, flashing lights and vibrating surfaces. Residents can request an accessible pedestrian signal by completing the form for an Audible Pedestrian Signal PDF and emailing Traffic Engineering.
More information about the White Cane Project can be found at the White Cane Safety Day website.