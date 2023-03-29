 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Madison chefs nominated for 'best chef in the Midwest' James Beard Award

  • Updated
  • 0
osteria food
Credit: Osteria Papavero

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chefs from two Madison restaurants are in the running to be named the best chef in the Midwest! 

The James Beard Foundation -- a non-profit that supports the people behind American food culture and restaurant industry  -- has named five nominees for their 2023 Best Chef: Midwest award

These nominations include Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero as well as Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild.

The winners will be announced on June 5 during a livestream on Eater at 5:30 p.m.

Tags

Recommended for you