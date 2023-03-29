Madison chefs nominated for 'best chef in the Midwest' James Beard Award

MADISON (WKOW) -- Chefs from two Madison restaurants are in the running to be named the best chef in the Midwest!
The James Beard Foundation -- a non-profit that supports the people behind American food culture and restaurant industry -- has named five nominees for their 2023 Best Chef: Midwest award.
These nominations include Francesco Mangano of Osteria Papavero as well as Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger of Fairchild.
The winners will be announced on June 5 during a livestream on Eater at 5:30 p.m.