Madison chefs win James Beard Award

MADISON (WKOW) — Two Madison chefs are now James Beard Award winners.
The James Beard Foundation named Itaru Nagano and Andrew Kroeger, of Fairchild, as the Best Chefs in the Midwest.
The pair beat out four other finalists to earn the award, including a chef from another Madison restaurant — Osteria Papavero.
Nagano and Kroeger posted on Fairchild's Instagram, calling the recognition an "incredible honor" and thanking the community that surrounds them who made getting the award possible.
"To be recognized amongst a crowd of our industry peers and all of the deserving nominees is an honor we don't take for granted," the post reads in part.