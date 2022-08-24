Madison Children's Museum and Little John's Kitchen launch pay-what-you-can lunches

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Children's Museum is partnering with local chef Dave Heide of Little John's Kitchen to provide "pay what you can" lunches for visitors.
On Friday, the museum launched its Little John's Lunchbox. Jonathan Zarov, Director of Marketing and Communications for the Madison Children's Museum, said people can pay nothing, a little or a lot for the meals.
Proceeds help feed the community and keep the café open.
"Some people are supporting it. I know other people who maybe couldn't afford to pay much are choosing to pay nothing at all, which is absolutely fine," Zarov said.
Pilar Arroyo is a first-time visitor at the museum. She said she noticed the Little John's setup, and said it "comes in handy."
"I have four children, two small ones. So getting in and out of the car and going to big places is a lot of work," Arroyo said. "Coming to the museum is a lot easier, just eating in the same place."
Other visitors, like Sarita Rutana, said they have been coming to the museum since they were young. Now, she said she brings the kids she babysits for.
"This is my first time not playing as a kid. But it is my first time eating at the Little John's restaurant, which is cool," Rutana said.
Both Zarov and Rutana add that the kids have fun being able to eat at the museum.
"They just thought it was fun to be able to eat at the Children's Museum and not have to pack their own lunch and then be able to pick out what type of food they are feeling that day," Rutana said.
"That's something that everybody wants," Zarov said. "To be able to eat in the museum when they come and they can stay longer."
While the café allows people to stay longer, Zarov said it also is a great way to address food insecurity.
"Food insecurity was a big problem before the pandemic, before all this inflation and rising food costs. This is very much a 'no shame' system, because it's all self serve. You grab your food, you heat it up, and then the pay station, you know, you're there by yourself," Zarov said.
Zarov said food insecurity is a "silent problem" that has been an issue before, and after, the pandemic.
"You don't necessarily know who's food insecure. It probably would be surprising to know how many people around you are," Zarov said.
He adds that everyone deserves a fresh and delicious chef-made meal.