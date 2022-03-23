Madison Children's Museum is expanding hours and activities for spring break

MADISON (WKOW) — Many parents and students look forward to spring break and the week away from classes. However, sometimes it could be difficult to keep kids entertained, right?
The Madison Children’s Museum is aiming to offer some relief and is open extra days and hours during this busy time of the year. They’ll be open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. every day except for Monday.
The museum is hosting special events for the next two weeks, including an April Fools’ Dance Party and a Joke-Off. They’re also offering a variety of exhibits that encourage kids to have fun and explore.
“It’s a great place for creative open-ended play,” said Jonathan Zarov, the Director of Marketing and Communications at the Madison Children’s Museum. “There are so many things that just inspire your imagination as a kid and you can find your passion here as a kid. Do you want to draw? Do you want to do something really focused? Do you want to climb, jump and run? Are you interested in rooftop animals? There are so many things to learn and explore in a really fun way.”
The Museum also features a 10,000 square-foot outdoor space. It’s built of natural recycled and upcycled materials and is for all ages.
"We really hope when people come, most people are spending a little bit of time outside,” Zarov added. “We know that families are looking for that now, a healthy, safe space to play outside. We do require masks inside, but outside [masks] are optional.”
For more information about the spring break special events, click here.