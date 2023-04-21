 Skip to main content
Madison Children's Museum kicks off 'Remake Learning Days'

  • Updated
  • 0
MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Children's Museum is kicking off 'Remake Learning Days' celebrations on Friday.

The free event runs from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the museum's Wonderground. Activities include hands-on science activities, Earth Day activities, and arts and crafts.

Forward! Marching band will also perform.

27 Storm Track Chief Meteorologist John Zeigler will be doing weather live at the event on 27 News at 4:00, 5:00 p.m. and 6:00 p.m. 

You can learn more about the many free events happening April 22-29 as a part of Remake Learning Days.

WKOW is a proud sponsor of Remake Learning Days.

