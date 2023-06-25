Madison Children's Museum runs final American Girl benefit sale

MADISON (WKOW) -- The Madison Children's Museum (MCM) hosted its annual American Girl benefit sale for the last time on Sunday.
American Girl has donated overstock and returned items to the Madison Children's Museum for over 37 years. MCM resells these items each year at a benefit sale where proceeds are donated to children's charities across Dane County.
Sunday marked the final day of the weekend benefit sale. The sale offered significantly discounted prices, about 30% lower than retail, on authentic American Girl products.
Deb Gilpin, the President and CEO of MCM, says that this event "means that people, for all these years, have been able to get premium product American Girl items at a great discount."
Gilpin discusses the close relationship between MCM and American Girl after working together for many years to organize this event. Through the donations from American Girl and the dedication of volunteers, Gilpin says they have been able to host a successful benefit sale for many years.
"This [event] generates funds that support the Museum and Children's Charities all over Dane County," Gilpin says.
Event organizers believe they will sell all of their products to conclude the final year of the MCM American Girl benefit sale.