Madison Children's Museum terminates employee seen in Hitler costume on State Street

MADISON (WKOW) — The Madison Children's Museum issued a statement saying it terminated an employee who was seen on State Street in an Adolf Hitler costume.

Previously, the museum confirmed the man seen in the costume had been an employee of theirs for the last 10 years. They initially suspended him while an investigation was ongoing.

"The organization has determined that his continued employment would create an environment at odds with our values and unwelcoming to visitors and staff," the statement reads in part.

Still, the museum states it hopes to facilitate a "restorative justice process" with him to help him "understand the effects of his actions and accept accountability."

The Madison Police Department said the man, who has a cognitive impairment from a traumatic brain injury, will not face charges.