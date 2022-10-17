Madison chocolate lab in the running to win strangest pet insurance claim of the year

MADISON (WKOW) -- A local dog is in the running to win a national award after her owners made one of the most unusual pet insurance claims of the year.
Nationwide Insurance has been presenting the Hambone Award annually for 14 years. It was originally named after a dog who ate an entire Thanksgiving ham while stuck in a refrigerator.
This year, Madison's own chocolate lab Maeve has been nominated because she got a little wrapped up with her marrow bone one morning.
Her owner Tim thought she was enjoying her bone so much she fell asleep with it in her mouth, but that was only partially true.
Maeve certainly was asleep, but it turned out her lower jaw was stuck in the bone after she hollowed out the marrow from the center.
After trying to get it off of her, Tim didn't want to accidentally hurt Maeve and took her to the vet.
Thankfully, no surgery was required, and the vet didn't even need to cut the bone. They used some anesthetic to knock Maeve out, and the bone came off after a little twisting.
Apart from being a little groggy, Maeve was totally fine and was back to her 75-pound lapdog self as soon as the anesthetic wore off.
Voting for Maeve
If you want to see Maeve win the 14th annual Hambone Award, vote for Maeve online.
The grand prize winner will receive the Hambone Award trophy, a $1,000 gift card and a $1,000 donation in their name to an approved pet charity of their choice. Two runners-up will each receive a $500 gift card and a $500 charity donation.
The winners will be named on Oct. 19.