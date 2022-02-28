Madison church holds special prayer service for Ukraine

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of Madison's Assumption Orthodox Church gathered in prayer Monday night to show their support for the people of Ukraine and to condemn the actions taken by Russian president Vladimir Putin.
"I wanted to be in the church with other Ukrainians," congregant Voula Kodoyianni said. "I can't imagine what they're going through right now. Many of them have relatives there. It's their motherland."
More than 100 people packed into the church and chanted and prayed together. Father Gregory Jensen is the congregation's pastor and led much of the service.
"We want to encourage and sustain, especially our brothers and sisters in Ukraine as they're suffering," Jensen said. "As they're in this time of great trauma and war."
Jensen said the prayer service is called a "paraklesis" and is unlike other typical Greek Orthodox prayer services. It's a special ceremony meant to pray directly to the Virgin Mary for the preservation of life — in this case for the people of Ukraine.
Jensen says the congregation is made up of several different ethnically diverse people, including Ukrainians, Greeks, Russians and Ethiopians.
John Soloninka is one of the church's Russian council members. He said he stands firmly with the people of Ukraine and condemns the Russian invasion.
"I believe with this community, even though there are some Russians here, and Ukrainians, that there is still love," Soloninka said. "There's no animosity toward each other in this parish."