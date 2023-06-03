Madison churches fight gun violence, turns guns into gardening tools

MADISON (WKOW) — Local churches are working to reduce gun violence by dismantling firearms and turning them into garden tools.
First United Methodist Church held a safe surrender event Saturday where unwanted firearms could be safely dropped off. Organizers say this is a way to get rid of firearms without returning them to the marketplace.
"I think most people in this country agree that firearm violence is a uniquely American problem, North America problem, and things need to change," said Jeff Wilf of RAW Tools, Inc.
During the event, skilled personnel safely removed firearms from vehicles and transferred them to a chop saw station. Trained volunteers then used power chop saws to make three cuts to the firearm, following guidelines set by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms.
Once each firearm was dismantled and no longer legally a gun, donors had the option to donate leftover parts to be forged into garden tools. Gift cards were offered as a thank you for each donation.
If you missed this safe surrender event, there will be another on June 10 at the Midvale Community Lutheran Church on Tokay Boulevard.
The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon.