Madison Circus Space hosts 24-hour 'Circathon'

MADISON (WKOW) – Everything there is to love about the circus is going on for 24 hours straight at Madison Circus Space.
The "Circathon" started at noon Saturday and will go until noon Sunday.
It includes everything from performances to classes, carnival rides and fire spinning.
Alex Starr is a member of the circus and a master of trapeze. He said the circus arose from humble beginnings. For that reason, he said he and others with the circus wanted to share its success with the entire community.
"The Madison Circus Space exists to bring circus to people from all walks of life," Starr said. "It began just as a group of people interested in circus who got together in a warehouse, made a space for the community, and then we had a capital campaign to build this amazing building."
Starr also shared what drew him to become a performer.
"One, because it's fun. I think part of it is, you know, the thrill of performing the thrill of working on something, and, finally, like nailing it and the sense of satisfaction from that. I think that's what drives a lot of people," Starr said.
The fun continues Sunday with the opportunity for people to try out a German wheel and a slack line. Starr said the German wheel is a large wheel that you can do tricks on, while the slack line is a line you can walk on and do tricks on between two points.
There will also be a free show at 11:00 a.m.