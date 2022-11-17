Madison City Council rejects CARES expansion, approves Madison Public Market funding

MADISON (WKOW) --The Madison Common Council has voted to adopt the capital budget for 2023. But not without some changes.
The second night of deliberations went into the morning hours due to several amendments that caused hot debates.
One of those was the expansion of the Community Alternative Response Emergency Services (CARES) program. The Department of Justice awarded the Madison Police Department a grant last year to fund six new police officers for community relations. The CARES program is an alternative to police addressing mental and behavioral health crises.
Though the Common Council approved accepting the $750,000 grant, the city is required to match some of the funding. Supporters of the expansion say this will help the Madison Police Department build trust within the community. Detractors say the money can be better spent on other city needs. This amendment failed 8 to 12, essentially rejecting the grant.
Madison alders did vote in favor of more funding for the Madison Public Market.
The market is short about $5 million because of rising construction costs, but alders voted to approve an amendment that would give an extra $4.5 million. Combined with the county's contribution of $1.5 million, the market should have enough money to open.
City staff said the public market project will likely go out to bid around May next year.
The goal is for the market to open its doors in early 2024.
Visit the city of Madison's website to learn more about the budget.