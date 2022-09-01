Madison city leaders meet with sister city delegates from Germany

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison welcomed members of its German sister city Thursday.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway and the Madison Freiburg Sister City Committee welcomed the Mayor of Freiburg, Germany at the Monona Terrace.
Freiburg has been a sister city of Madison for the past 34 years and is an international leader of sustainability and climate solutions
"This visit is an opportunity for us to exchange ideas and innovations for the benefit, not just of our cities, but of our planet as well," Mayor Rhodes-Conway said.
Several organizations that work closely with Madison on issues around sustainability were also at the event.