Madison city leaders on path to double the number of chickens allowed in backyard flocks

MADISON (WKOW) -- Members of Madison's Plan Commission voted unanimously Monday to recommend increasing the number of chickens allowed in backyard flocks from four to eight.
The decision comes as demand for backyard chicken flocks skyrockets amid rising egg prices nationwide.
Madison leaders originally voted to allow chickens in backyard flocks in 2004, but the ordinance only allowed for four chickens. District 15 alder Grant Foster says that poses some problems for his constituents who keep chickens as pets.
"You can keep 10 dogs in your backyard, legally in Madison," Foster said. "So, it just feels like it's kind of an unfair treatment in some ways."
Foster's main argument is that chickens only lay eggs for three to four years of their roughly seven-year lives. That means when they stop laying eggs, owners have to either butcher the chickens or be forced to live with non-egg laying chickens and give up their source of food.
"For a lot of the folks in my district and across the city, they really see them as pets as much as anything," Foster said. "So good luck trying to get rid of a chicken, you know, when the kids are sleeping or something."
One such Madison resident is Philosophy Walker, who lives on Madison's west side with four chickens.
"They produce eggs, which a lot of people get chickens for, but they're also really good pets," Walker said. "I don't think it affects a huge number of people, but for those of us who do keep chickens, we really, really care about the issue."
However, some of the concerns brought up by other city leaders included those over noise and public health.
"Their feed becomes a good source of nutrients for other critters in the neighborhood, specifically mice and rats," Public Health Madison and Dane County Environmental Health Services Supervisor John Hausbeck said.
Foster and attendants at Madison's Plan Commission meeting on Monday pushed for an increase in the number of chickens allowed from four to ten. However, commission members settled on a compromise number of eight.
They passed the recommendation unanimously.
That means the recommendation for approval of the new ordinance moves to the Common Council, which will vote on the resolution at its next meeting.