Madison citywide plow begins at 3 p.m., could take 14 hours to complete

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison will do a citywide plow.
Madison Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines says the plowing will start at 3 p.m.
"Travel remains difficult at best as the fast-falling and wet snows created very slick roadways. If you must be on the roads this afternoon, use caution and make good choices," Romines said.
With a snow emergency declared in Madison, Romines urges drivers to find off-street parking or follow alternate-side parking rules. He asks that trash and recycling bins are not left in street gutters.
Romines warns the citywide plow can take 12-14 hours, meaning you can expect all roads will receive an initial plow by 5 a.m. Friday.
"This storm is yet another event that produced a thick and dense snow, making it hard to shovel. When crews plow this snow from the road and push it to the curb, this wet, slushy, and heavy snow will block driveways, crosswalk approaches, and other gaps along the curb," Romines said.
Romines called the blockages unfortunate, but unavoidable. Drivers could also encounter blockages at intersections.
Friday commutes could also still be impacted by this snowstorm.