...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heavy snow. Between 2 and 5 inches have already fallen in
a band of heavy snow this morning. An additional 1 to 3 inches
of snow are expected through this afternoon. Storm total
accumulation will vary between 4 and 8 inches the warning area.
Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CST this evening.

* IMPACTS...Plan on snow covered and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions will impact the afternoon and evening
commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Madison citywide plow begins at 3 p.m., could take 14 hours to complete

City of Madison plows neighborhood streets

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison will do a citywide plow. 

Madison Streets Division Superintendent Charlie Romines says the plowing will start at 3 p.m. 

"Travel remains difficult at best as the fast-falling and wet snows created very slick roadways. If you must be on the roads this afternoon, use caution and make good choices," Romines said. 

With a snow emergency declared in Madison, Romines urges drivers to find off-street parking or follow alternate-side parking rules. He asks that trash and recycling bins are not left in street gutters. 

Romines warns the citywide plow can take 12-14 hours, meaning you can  expect all roads will receive an initial plow by 5 a.m. Friday. 

"This storm is yet another event that produced a thick and dense snow, making it hard to shovel. When crews plow this snow from the road and push it to the curb, this wet, slushy, and heavy snow will block driveways, crosswalk approaches, and other gaps along the curb," Romines said. 

Romines called the blockages unfortunate, but unavoidable. Drivers could also encounter blockages at intersections. 

Friday commutes could also still be impacted by this snowstorm. 

