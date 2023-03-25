Madison citywide plowing begins at noon; driving 'difficult at best'

MADISON (WKOW) — All Madison streets will be plowed beginning at noon Saturday and driving will be "difficult at best," warns Streets Superintendent Charlie Romines.
After an overnight snowstorm dropped "wet, dense, and deep snowfall" across the city, Romines says approximately 150 pieces of equipment will be dispatched to plow every street in Madison. This will include vehicles from the City of Madison fleet and heavy equipment contractors.
Romines urges citizens to choose off-street parking options throughout the day to allow plow crews to clear the snow completely.
Due to the type of snow and the amount received, Romines warns that plowing efforts could result in significant "boulder-like" blockages of snow across driveways and crosswalks. He explains that plowing requires snow to be pushed toward curbs, and in places where curbs end, snow can fall from plows.
Romines assures that these blockages are an unavoidable result of snowplowing and are not done deliberately. He also urges citizens to use caution while shoveling snow from those blockages due to the density of the snow and encourages them to help neighbors who may have trouble removing the snow themselves.
Romines warns that road conditions are very slippery and residential streets are likely to have deep snow until they are plowed, and encourages drivers to use caution. He also reminds drivers to give snowplowing vehicles plenty of space so they can do their work safely.
Romines concludes by saying drivers may encounter temporary road blockages at intersections once plowing begins. He assures this is normal as plowing crews circle through neighborhoods to ensure streets are thoroughly cleared.
For updates on snowplowing operations, visit the City of Madison's Snow Plowing Updates.