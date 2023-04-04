 Skip to main content
Madison clerk says 38% of register voters have come to polls so far

  • Updated
  • 0
Madison voter

MADISON (WKOW) — The city of Madison Clerk has an update on voter turn out so far in the Spring Election. 

On Twitter, the clerk says most wards are reporting. As of 4 p.m., the clerk says around 38% of pre-registered voters have come out to the polls. 

The clerk also said wards reported over 72,000 ballots counted and 21 provisional voters. Over 23,5000 absentee ballots have been counted. 

Polls remain open until 8 p.m. 

Have a news tip or story idea? Email us at news@wkow.com

