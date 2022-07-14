Madison Clerk's Office reminds Wisconsinites of what photo IDs they can use for voting

MADISON (WKOW) — With the Partisan Primary approaching quickly, the city of Madison Clerk’s Office is reminding Wisconsinites what types of photo ID can be used for voting.
In preparation for the election on August 9, the Clerk's Office says acceptable forms of ID include:
- Wisconsin driver license (expired after 11/03/2020)
- WI DOT-issued photo ID card (expired after 11/03/2020)
- U.S. passport (expired after 11/03/2020)
- Military ID card (expired after 11/03/2020)
- Certificate of naturalization issued within last 2 years
- Unexpired Wisconsin driver license or state ID receipt
- ID card issued by a Native American Tribe, regardless of expiration
- ID issued by a Wisconsin accredited university or college — must contain issuance date, student signature, and expiration date within 2 years of issuance. If the ID is expired, proof of current enrollment is also required.
- Unexpired Veterans Affairs ID card
Remember, if you usually use your Wisconsin driver’s license or state ID, military ID card or U.S. passport, make sure the expiration date is after 11/03/2020.
Those who previously provided an acceptable ID for an absentee ballot do not need to do so again unless they've since moved or changed their name.
If you don't have an acceptable ID to vote with on election day, you can vote provisionally. Provisional voters have until 4 p.m. on August 12 to get a copy of their ID to the Clerk’s Office to have their ballot counted.
If you need help getting an ID, the Dane County Voter ID Coalition can help you with that. They provide help with getting transportation to the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) and working through the DMV application process. For assistance, visit their website or call 608-285-2141.
If you're curious about what is on the ballot, sample ballots are available.