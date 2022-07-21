Madison clinic holding free sports physicals for uninsured student athletes

MADISON (WKOW) — A Madison clinic is offering free sports physicals to uninsured student athletes on Tuesday, August 9.
High school students who don't have insurance can visit Access Community Health Center in Madison to receive a free sports physical, which is required to participate in student athletics.
“Studies have shown the health benefits of sports participation for young people,” said David Bernhardt, pediatrician and primary care sports medicine physician, UW Health Kids. “We want this community event to help them access those benefits and eliminate a barrier many student athletes face.”
Students move through the clinic station by station to get their vitals taken as well as an orthopedic exam. Free vaccinations are also offered as long as a parent is present. Finally, athletes are checked out and can be cleared and given a waiver to participate in athletics.
“If you can’t attend this clinic, talk to your athletic trainer or your child’s athletic trainer about how to arrange for an athletic physical,” he said.
The annual event is August 9, 6 - 9 p.m. at Access Community Health Center, 2202 S. Park St. Madison, WI. Check in times depend on the student's last name:
- 6 p.m. - last names A-I check in
- 7 p.m. - last names J-R check in
- 8 p.m. - last names S-Z check in
The final clinic check-in time is 8:20 p.m.