Madison College and Wisconsin Aviation partner for flight program

MADISON (WKOW) -- Starting in August, aspiring pilots will be able to work toward their professional aeronautics certification at Madison College.
The technical college is partnering with Wisconsin Aviation to offer the two-year program. Students will start with ground school at Madison College's Truax campus, then transition to flight school.
Bryan Woodhouse, the vice president of industry and regional affairs for Madison College, says he's hopeful the program will help address a nationwide shortage of thousands of pilots.
"It's a very critical time right now to try and introduce people to this great career option," he said.
Students in the course will earn credits at Madison College through the college's School of Professional and Continuing Education, but the program is not part of a degree path.
However, Woodhouse said he's hopeful it will attract students to Madison College.
The program is coming at a time when technical colleges across the state are looking for an enrollment rebound.
From 2012 to 2021, enrollment at Wisconsin Technical College System (WTCS) schools fell 24%.
Katy Pettersen, WTCS's director of strategic advancement, said the decline is due, in part, to outside factors.
"Keep in mind that that is because of a spurt that we saw in the 2009, 2010 area when we had the last recession," she said.
Technical enrollment dropped sharply in 2020 because of the pandemic. It's since rebounded some, but it's not yet back to pre-pandemic levels. However, Pettersen said schools are seeing a good trends and she expects enrollment to continue to rise.
Madison College is already seeing that.
"We're very confident that we have, more or less, leveled out at this point," Woodhouse said. "[We] actually saw a little bit of growth this past year, and our enrollment projections for next year are a little bit above this year."