Madison College has first day of class, 70% of courses are in-person or hybrid

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College students had their first day of class Monday, and things are looking up for the college this fall semester.
Provost Turina Bakken said in a release that nearly 70% of all courses this semester are in-person or hybrid, though more students are taking in-person classes. The School of Nursing has 86% of its students participating in on-campus learning.
The school is also offering 28,000 courses this term, which is a 4% increase compared to two years ago.
Though enrollment numbers are still being counted, Madison college officials believe that there has been an increase in enrollments since this time last year.