Madison College has first day of class, 70% of courses are in-person or hybrid

  • Updated

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College students had their first day of class Monday, and things are looking up for the college this fall semester.

Provost Turina Bakken said in a release that nearly 70% of all courses this semester are in-person or hybrid, though more students are taking in-person classes. The School of Nursing has 86% of its students participating in on-campus learning.

The school is also offering 28,000 courses this term, which is a 4% increase compared to two years ago.

Though enrollment numbers are still being counted, Madison college officials believe that there has been an increase in enrollments since this time last year. 

thumbnail_Madison-College9-2022-Photos.jpg

Madison College