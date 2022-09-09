Madison College hosts 9/11 remembrance ceremony

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College held a ceremony Friday to honor the people who died and those who responded to the September 11th terrorist attacks.
Dane County Sheriff Kalvin Barrett spoke at the event.
He said his aunt was on the 100th floor in the first tower when the first plane hit.
She made it out of the building, but died from the burns she received.
"I think about her on a daily basis, as I serve as the sheriff. And I think about her son Eddie, who was my age and is still going on today without his mother," Sheriff Barrett said.
Barrett said the work of those first responders has a constant impact on his work.
He said the families of everyone impacted by the attacks are in his thoughts and prayers.