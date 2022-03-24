Madison College hosts EMS/Fire Career Expo

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College is trying to help the next generation of emergency responders find jobs.
The school had its second annual EMS-Fire Career Expo Thursday.
The director of Madison College's fire program says there is an increased demand for people in these roles, because pre-hospital healthcare has grown tremendously.
"What used to just be emergency response 911 has evolved into so many different things. We're doing community medicine, there's home health care that ambulance services are providing. And that job market has expanded because of that," said Chad Powell.
More than 30 organizations were at the expo, including EMS agencies and fire departments.