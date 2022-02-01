Madison College hosts roundtable on Workforce Innovation Grant

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College is getting a state grant that will help it train more early child care professionals.
The college hosted a roundtable discussion about the grant Tuesday at its Goodman South campus.
The leaders of the state Department of Administration, Wisconsin Department of Children and Families and Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development took part.
Madison College officials say the grant will allow them to diversify their programming and offer scholarships to attract more students.
Jessica Cioci is Dean of the School of Human and Protective Services. She says, "It's a critical issue. And we see we have an opportunity with our educational programming to really help develop a pipeline of professionals to fill that gap."
The grant is worth up to nearly $3 million.
The college will also use some of the money to create short-term training to prepare workers for manufacturing jobs.