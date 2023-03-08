Madison College hosts screening of Madison Fire Department's "In Her Boots" documentary

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College is hosting an International Women's Day celebration with a free screening of the Madison Fire Department's documentary "In Her Boots" on Wednesday, March 8.
The documentary shows more than forty years of the experiences of women in the Madison Fire Department -- including the first women to become firefighters in Madison.
The event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the college's Mitby Theater on 1701 Wright Street in Madison.
You can reserve free tickets to the event on the City of Madison's website.
You can also view the film on the City of Madison Fire Department's YouTube channel or the Madison City Channel's website.