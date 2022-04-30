 Skip to main content
Madison College Nurse Run raises more than $8,000 for nursing student scholarships

  • Updated
Nurse Run 2022
Credit: Tom Fleming
Nurse Run 2022

MADISON (WKOW) -- Madison College Reedsburg Campus celebrated nurses this Saturday with its first ever Nursing Run.

The run raised more  $8,000 for students through the Madison College Reedsburg Campus nursing scholarship.

"We're hoping to make this an annual event," Peggy Nolden, the event coordinator said. "We want to bring more awareness to the profession and the Reedsburg Campus' nursing program." 

More than 130 people came in the rain to participate in the event, with another 30 volunteers helping out along the course.

